SBI waives ATM transaction charges during proposed 3-day nationwide strike from September 28: Details

As the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to proceed with a three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a waiver of ATM (Automated Teller Machine) transaction charges. This means that during these three days, customers can withdraw money from any bank ATM in the country without worrying about the associated ATM transaction charges.

Sharing details on social media platform X, the public sector bank said it will waive ATM charges for transactions made between September 28 and September 30. This facility applies to transactions made at any bank ATM in the country.

"Banking doesn’t stop. Your needs don’t have to wait...Even during the proposed strike period, SBI continues to keep essential banking services accessible through ATMs, YONO, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking and 24×7 Contact Centre services," the bank said in a post on X.

UFBU, which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, is primarily seeking 5-day banking among other demands. The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

Mobile and internet banking will also be available

During the strike, customers can access SBI's digital services, including mobile banking, internet banking, and WhatsApp banking. Customers can also perform routine banking tasks, such as remittances and payments, through UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. This means customers can complete many essential transactions from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need to visit a bank branch. However, the availability of specific services may depend on the bank's operational arrangements.

Government banks to remain open on September 27

Ahead of the proposed bank strike, the government has directed all public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) to remain open on Sunday, September 27. Bank employee unions have objected to the decision to make Sunday a working day. Employee representatives have demanded either withdrawal of the order or holidays and double pay for employees working on Sundays. According to the employee unions, the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services has taken a positive stance on the demands and assured a fair solution.

ALSO READ:

Bank strike from Sept 28: Banking services to be affected, these banks issue advisory | Key points