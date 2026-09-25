Rs 24,120 crore poured into Gurugram's premium homes in 2025, wider market shows similar movement

Housing demand in Gurugram is changing. Buyers at the upper end of the market are increasingly seeking larger homes, more privacy, and a residential environment that offers more than the apartment itself. That is becoming visible in both the size of new projects and the value of transactions being recorded across the city.

Record demand for ultra-luxury spaces

Gurugram recorded Rs 24,120 crore in sales of homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above in 2025, according to the Gurugram High-End Luxury Housing Report CY2025 by CRE Matrix and India Sotheby’s International Realty. As many as 1,494 homes in this segment were sold during the year, with an average ticket size of about Rs 16 crore and an average home size of nearly 5,000 sq ft.

“Luxury housing in Gurugram is no longer defined simply by the size of the apartment or the address. Buyers are looking closely at privacy, planning, design and how the residence fits into their everyday life. The demand for larger homes is also bringing a different kind of buyer into the market, including entrepreneurs, senior professionals and families upgrading from established locations,” said Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

Macro trends mirror the premium shift

The wider market is showing a similar movement. CareEdge Ratings found that homes priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 4 crore accounted for 44 per cent of new launches across the top seven cities in Q1 2026, compared with 14 per cent in Q1 2022. Homes priced above Rs 4 crore rose from 1 per cent to 9 per cent over the same period.

According to Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, the definition of luxury is becoming more practical.

"Buyers want convenience, location and quality to work together rather than luxury being limited to finishes or amenities. Gurugram has been a hub of luxury development for decades, and the current demand is strengthening that position. The preference is increasingly for well-planned residences in established or well-connected neighbourhoods, where the surrounding ecosystem is as important as the home itself,” Gehlot added.

In Gurugram, the shift is particularly visible across both established and emerging residential corridors. While Golf Course Road continues to command some of the city's highest ticket sizes, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road have seen growing activity in larger-format housing. The CRE Matrix data also recorded 630 luxury homes sold on Dwarka Expressway in 2025, compared with 21 in 2024.

“Gurugram is seeing a clear preference for homes that offer more than an apartment. Space, natural light, privacy, connectivity and amenities are becoming part of the purchase decision. The Dwarka Expressway is particularly interesting because it combines improving connectivity with newer residential planning. Projects such as Twin Horizon are being designed around this expectation, with larger homes, low-density planning and a stronger focus on the overall living experience,” Mohit Kalia, Sr. Vice President-Sales & Marketing, HCBS Developments Ltd, concluded.

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