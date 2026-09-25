BrahMos missiles made in Uttar Pradesh give Pakistan sleepless nights, says Amit Shah at UPITS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS). Addressing the event, Shah stressed Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's defence manufacturing and said the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP are giving Pakistan sleepless nights. "The AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi have similarly robbed Naxalites and terrorists of their sleep. Friends, there was a time when the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ruled here, and an 'industry' of crime flourished; a thriving trade in crude, illegal country-made pistols used to operate here," Shah said.

"There was a time when the mafia ruled UP. In 2017, the BJP formed the government here, with Yogi Adityanath assuming the role of Chief Minister. The Yogi government has successfully eliminated the mafia across the state, and this has created a conducive atmosphere for investment," he added.

UP is a hub for investment: Amit Shah

Shah said that the very same Uttar Pradesh has become free from fear and has become a hub for investment and an engine of national growth. He said this transformation is the magic of the 'double-engine' government. "It is precisely because of this transformation that Uttar Pradesh can now set the ambitious goal of becoming a 1-trillion-dollar economy," he said.

2,400 exhibitors at UPITS 2026

The five-day UPITS 2026 is being held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The fourth edition features more than 2,400 exhibitors and participation from six partner countries.

Jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and India Exposition Mart Ltd, the event is expected to feature more than 2,400 exhibitors, 1.5 lakh B2B buyers and visitors, 4.5 lakh general visitors, and more than 550 international buyers from 85 countries.

The fourth edition will give significant visibility to the state's "One District, One Cuisine" (ODOC) initiative, alongside its established focus on One District, One Product (ODOP), and showcase the breadth of Uttar Pradesh's economic ecosystem.

The event has six partner countries: Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus, and Vietnam. Officials said foreign buyer registrations have been received from 72 countries, with registrations continuing to grow ahead of the event.

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