7th Pay Commission: CONFIRM! Centre announces pension hike for these retired employees; check details

7th Pay Commission: In a big relief to the retired government employees, the Central Government has decided to revise the pension of the Ex-servicemen. The government will revise the pension of staffers who retired before 2006, says report.

According to reports, these retired employees were getting a pension as per the 5th Pay Commission recommendations. After the revision, they will get pension under the 7th pay commission report recommendations.

Notably, this revision in ex-servicemen's pension would be applicable from 1st January 2016. Interestingly, in this revision, the family pension would be included.

"The Central Government's decision to revise pension of the Ex-servicemen, who retired before 2006, will be beneficial for those government employees in the armed forces whose monthly salary was below Rs 17,000," Harishankar Tiwari, Assistant Secretary-General at All India Audit and Accounts Association said while speaking on how this Centre's decision would benefit the Ex-servicemen who retired before 2006.

Tiwari further said that "In this revised pension, Rs 4,600 would be considered as corresponding grade pay and this pension is for those who retired before 2006 and were getting their pension as per the 5th CPC recommendations.

The Department of Personnel in the Centre has approved the revision of pension for Ex-servicemen in July 2019, Tiwari added. Following which, Prayagraj-based Principal Controller of Defense Accounts (Pension) directed to implement the decision in the defence department, say media reports.

He also issued an advisory to implement this pension revision decision in all department of the Indian defence services, the report further added.

