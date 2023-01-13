Friday, January 13, 2023
     
'I spoke the truth, I stand by it: Bihar Education Minister on row over his 'Ramcharitmanas' remark

Bihar Education Minister's remark that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society drew severe criticism from the Opposition and BJP demanded action against the minister.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Friday said he stands by his statement on Ramcharitmanas that triggered a huge controversy in the state.

The remarks made on Ramcharitmanas by the Bihar Education Minister stirred outrage among Hindu sadhus and the Opposition BJP. They demanded his dismissal from the government. 

"How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..." said Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, he said the famous epic poem Ramcharitmanas written by Goswami Tulsidas 'spreads hatred in society' and propagates discrimination against lower castes. 

The minister, who belongs to RJD, has refused to apologize.

