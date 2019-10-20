Toyota Fortuner, Altis offered with discounts worth over ₹ 2 lakh

Auto majors in the Indian market are using the festive season as a catalyst for reviving the poor production and sales figures in 2019. Auto industry in India has seen a significant downturn in recent times.

Toyota is the latest to join the fray by offering Diwali discounts and benefits one of its popular cars in India including Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Corolla Altis.

If you were planning to buy a Toyota car? now will be a great time.

Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota Corolla Altis is being offered benefits of up to ₹ 2,20,000 on the Corolla dealerships. The Toyota Corolla Altis has a tough competition in its segment with the likes of Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and the Hyundai Elantra.

Toyota Yaris

Recently launched C-segment sedan Yaris is being offered at benefits and discounts up to ₹ 1.62 lakh. The updated variant on Toyota Yaris is available at a discount of ₹ 55,000. Toyota Yaris is a lightweight as far as mid-size segment sedans go, with Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz way ahead in userbase.

Toyota Fortuner

For years Toyota Fortuner has been India's most preferred premium SUV. It's only recently that the Ford Endeavour has been giving Fortuner a bit of a fight. This Diwali season, Toyota Fortuner is being offered with a discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. Toyota Fortuner is well respected in the Indian market and has a solid userbase.

Toyota Innova Crysta

One of the most popular MPVs in India is Toyota Innova Crysta. This Diwali season Toyota is offering discounts worth ₹ 1.05 lakh. Innova is a very popular car in the Indian market. The preceeding model of the Toyota Innova Crysta was also one of the best selling cars in its segment.

Toyota Glanza

Maruti Suzuki Baleno's Toyota rebrand Glanza hatchback is being offered a discount of upto ₹ 45,000. The Toyota Glanza also faces tough competition in its segment from the likes of Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz etc.

Toyota Etios and Liva

Toyota Etios and Etios Liva are being offered with benefits up to ₹ 38,000. This discount can be substituted for accessories as well.

