Festive Benefits: Maruti Suzuki offers discount of over ₹ 1 lakh on Baleno, Swift and more

India's most popular car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is offering major discounts on its cars this festive season. Popular Maruti Suzuki cars like Swift, Baleno and Vitara Brezza are all being offered at a discounted price aimed at increasing some sales numbers amidst what has been a catastrophic year for the auto sector.

Most of the carmakers are currently offering major discounts on their cars. The general consensus is that these discounts along with the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive the auto sector in India, will lead to a significant increase in demand for cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki's discount schemes are offered on cars across Arena as well as the premium Nexa dealerships.

BASIC DISCOUNTS and BENEFITS

Car Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discounts Total Discount Alto 800 ₹ 40,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 60,000 Alto K10 ₹ 35,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 55,000 Swift(P) ₹ 25,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 50,000 Swift (D) ₹ 30,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 55,000 Celerio ₹ 35,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 60,000 Dzire (P) ₹ 30,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 55,000 Dzire (D) ₹ 35,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 65,000 Vitara Brezza ₹ 45,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 75,000 Ignis ₹ 25,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 50,000 Baleno(P) ₹ 15,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 35,000 Baleno(D) ₹ 20,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 40,000 S Cross ₹ 50,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 90,000 Ciaz (P) ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 65,000 Ciaz (D) ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 65,000 Eeco (5) ₹ 15,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 40,000 Eeco (7) ₹ 25,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 50,000

On top of these discounts and benefits, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an addtional 5 year warranty on a number of cars like Swift (diesel), Dzire (diesel), Vitara Brezza, Baleno (Diesel), S Cross, Ciaz(Diesel). The sum total of these discount and the included warranty offers account for benefits worth more than ₹ 1 lakh on Maruti Suzuki S Cross and just under ₹ 1 lakh on Vitara Brezza.

Recent numbers showed Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) produced a total of 1,32,199 units in September as compared to 1,60,219 units the same month in 2018. Passenger vehicles production last month stood at 1,30,264 as compared to 1,57,659 in September 2018. This shows a decline of 17.37 per cent.

The highest impact of the auto sector slowdown has been on the passenger cars whose sales between 2018 and 2019 have dropped by 31.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has contributed maximum to that downturn with its sales going down by a whopping 72.5 per cent.

These discounts and benefits and aimed at turning the tide in these sales and production numbers of Maruti Suzuki

