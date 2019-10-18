Skoda Octavia 2020: Design teased in sketches | Here is what's new

Ahead of the official launch of the next-generation Skoda Octavia, released sketches show the changed dynamics of Skoda's highest selling car in India.

Skoda Octavia 2020 is expected to be revealed shortly with fresh looks and styling, new technology and interior design. The all new Skoda Octava will also come with a mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time in its long history.

EXTERIOR

The sketches clearly show that the next-gen Skoda Octavia takes its inspiration from Skoda's flagship sedan in India -- Skoda Superb. Skoda has ditched the split-headlamp design in the front for a more conventional one-piece headlight.

The side-accents could also be compared with the Superb which also has a similar design on the sides. The new Octavia has a much more angular look than its preceding model.

Pictures of the Octavia Estate in test drive surfaced a few months ago and the taillights in those photos looked quite distinct from the current Skoda Octavia.

The new Skoda Octavia will not be increasing in size and will be based on the updated version of the MQB platform.

INTERIORS

Leaked images of the new Octavia's interiors also show the distinct changes from the outgoing model. The upcoming fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is expected to come with interiors resembling those found inside the recently launched Skoda Scala.

There will be a newly developed infotainment system possibly with a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto option.

ENGINE

Skoda Octavia is known as the best car in its segment as far as sheer driving pleasure goes. The upcoming model should live up to the expectations.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Octavia will boast a 1.5-litre 'TSI Evo' petrol unit while a 1.0-litre petrol three-cylinder option could also feature.

The upcoming Skoda Octavia will most likely be available in diesel engine options of 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre as well.

These engine options will also benefit from the 48V mild-hybrid technology which will make the car more fuel-efficient.

Whether Skoda will launch the RS model at the time of launch in the Indian market is not yet clear.

PRICE

The official price figures are yet to be released but the Skoda Octavia 2020 will most likely be priced between ₹ 17 lakh and ₹ 28 lakh (ex-showroom)

In the Indian market Skoda Octavia goes head to head with the Toyota Corolla Altis, Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra.

