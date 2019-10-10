Lamborghini launches ₹4.10 crore supercar Huracan EVO Spyder in India

Image Source : LAMBORGHINI.COM Lamborghini supercar Huracán EVO Spyder has been launched in India. The car is priced at INR 4.10 crore.

Super luxury carmaker Lamborghini has launched Huracan Evo Spyder in India Today. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is priced at ₹4.10 crore. Lamborghini is confident to sell 30 per cent more cars this year.

Lamborghini's projection is optimistic despite the slowdown in the auto sector.

With the new car, priced at Rs 4.10 crore, the Italian company is also looking to expand its segment leadership further and has opened a new dealership in the city.

Lamborghini growth not impacted by the slowdown

The bullishness comes despite the fact that the domestic super luxury car market is around 300 units per annum and the volume is expected to remain stagnant for the second consecutive year in 2019. And Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal blamed the negative sentiment coupled with high taxation and "inconsistent" government policies for the troubles that the industry is facing now.

Nevertheless, he said, Lamborghini's growth has not been impacted by the downturn and is hopeful of notching up over 30 percent volume growth this year.

Though negative segment is impacting the super luxury segment also, he said Lamborghini has been able to beat the slowdown because of the initiative it has taken so far.

"We are anticipating to grow more than 30 percent this year. Last year we did 45 cars, this year we are anticipating to touch upon 60," Agarwal added.

The Huracan Evo Spyder joins its coupe sibling, the Huracan Evo, launched this February with a price tag of Rs 3.73 crore. The new offering from the Italian auto major competes with the Ferrari 488 Spider and the Audi R8 Spyder.

"India can easily become top 10 markets for us in the mid-term and we are here for the long-term," Matteo Ortenzi, chief executive of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said.

Besides the two editions of the Huracan Evo this year, Lamborghini has also delivered its 50th Urus, and an Aventador SVJ 63 here so far this year.

"In 2018 the super luxury car segment was almost stagnant and this year also we anticipate the segment will remain stagnant. But as a brand we have grown our share in the segment," said Agarwal.

He said the Urus is driving the volume, accounting for half of the volume, adding, "as we grow further in the market, the contribution of the Urus will increase further."

As much as 25 percent of the Lamboghini sales at present come from small cities and the Urus is helping the company reach to these cities much faster, he said.

"Four-five years ago, our volumes were largely concentrated in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. But, today 25 percent sales come from ties 2 cities as the market is moving to such cities," he said.

The company currently has dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

-PTI Inputs-