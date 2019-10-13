Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
  4. This Diwali season Mahindra offers benefits upto ₹ 1 lakh on XUV 500, Scorpio, Thar | Details inside

After Honda and Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra is the latest auto major to offer big customer benefits on its cars in the Indian market. Here is the full list of benefits. 

India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2019 12:23 IST
Image Source : MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

The festive season is upon us and all major carmakers in the Indian market are offering major customer benefits on their highest selling cars. 

Mahindra & Mahindra is latest to offer exciting benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh on its fleet of cars including XUV 500.  

This Diwali season, Customers will get benefits up to ₹ 72,000 on Mahindra XUV 500 and ₹ 40,000 on XUV 300. 

Apart from XUVs, the rest of the Mahindra cars also come with major benefits.

Car Benefits Upto
Mahindra XUV 500 ₹ 72,000
Mahindra XUV 300 ₹ 40,000
Mahindra Scorpio  ₹ 49,000
Mahindra Thar ₹ 30,000
Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 1,00,000
Mahindra Bolero ₹ 35,000
Mahindra TUV 300 ₹ 75,000
Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt ₹ 56,000
Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 75,000

The Mahindra Thar comes with benefits up to ₹ 30,000 while the TUV 300 will come with benefits upto ₹ 75,000.

Luxury SUV Alturas G4 comes with benefits worth ₹ 1 lakh. While popular cars Scorpio and Thar come with benefits worth ₹49,000 and ₹ 30,000 respectively.

Mahindra is also giving benefits worth ₹ 35,000 on Bolero. 

Write a comment

