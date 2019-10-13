This Diwali season Mahindra offers benefits upto ₹ 1 lakh on XUV 500, Scorpio, Thar | Details inside

The festive season is upon us and all major carmakers in the Indian market are offering major customer benefits on their highest selling cars.
Mahindra & Mahindra is latest to offer exciting benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh on its fleet of cars including XUV 500.
This Diwali season, Customers will get benefits up to ₹ 72,000 on Mahindra XUV 500 and ₹ 40,000 on XUV 300.
Apart from XUVs, the rest of the Mahindra cars also come with major benefits.
|Car
|Benefits Upto
|Mahindra XUV 500
|₹ 72,000
|Mahindra XUV 300
|₹ 40,000
|Mahindra Scorpio
|₹ 49,000
|Mahindra Thar
|₹ 30,000
|Mahindra Alturas G4
|₹ 1,00,000
|Mahindra Bolero
|₹ 35,000
|Mahindra TUV 300
|₹ 75,000
|Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt
|₹ 56,000
|Mahindra Marazzo
|₹ 75,000
