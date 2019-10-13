Image Source : MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA This Diwali season Mahindra offers benefits upto ₹ 1 lakh on XUV 500, Scorpio, Thar | Details inside

The festive season is upon us and all major carmakers in the Indian market are offering major customer benefits on their highest selling cars.

Mahindra & Mahindra is latest to offer exciting benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh on its fleet of cars including XUV 500.

This Diwali season, Customers will get benefits up to ₹ 72,000 on Mahindra XUV 500 and ₹ 40,000 on XUV 300.

Apart from XUVs, the rest of the Mahindra cars also come with major benefits.

Car Benefits Upto Mahindra XUV 500 ₹ 72,000 Mahindra XUV 300 ₹ 40,000 Mahindra Scorpio ₹ 49,000 Mahindra Thar ₹ 30,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 1,00,000 Mahindra Bolero ₹ 35,000 Mahindra TUV 300 ₹ 75,000 Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt ₹ 56,000 Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 75,000

The Mahindra Thar comes with benefits up to ₹ 30,000 while the TUV 300 will come with benefits upto ₹ 75,000.

Luxury SUV Alturas G4 comes with benefits worth ₹ 1 lakh. While popular cars Scorpio and Thar come with benefits worth ₹49,000 and ₹ 30,000 respectively.

Mahindra is also giving benefits worth ₹ 35,000 on Bolero.

