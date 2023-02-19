Follow us on Image Source : FILE Andhra Pradesh: 5 including a minor girl killed as car collides with lorry in Bapatla

Andhra Pradesh: An unfortunate incident occurred last night in the Bapatla district that took 5 lives including of a 9-year-old girl. CI Roshaiah, Andhra Pradesh informed a car collided with a lorry last night resulting into 5 deaths. The car was going from Medarametla to Gutur as per news reports.

'At least 5 people including a 9-year-old girl killed after a car collided with a lorry last night in the Bapatla district. Car was going from Medarametla to Guntur. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway: CI Roshaiah, Andhra Pradesh,' a tweet of ANI reads.

On today morning, several cars on Delhi-Meerut Expressway collided one after the other resulting injuries to some people. As per the DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar, the road accident occurred due to fog on the expressway. Some people have been injured in the road accident, Ravi Kumar further informed.

Over dozen cars, a bus and a truck collided one after the other on the expressway. A video shared by Ghaziabad police went viral on social media platforms which captured the aftermath of the horrifying road accident. 'Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar, a tweet of ANI reads.

