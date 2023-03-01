Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Andhra Pradesh government announces to build around 3,000 temples aiming to protect 'Hindu faith'

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced to build of around 3000 temples in the state aiming to protect Hindu Faith. The government is ensuring a temple in every district claiming that the construction of shrines has been taken up in a big way.

Initiative to protect and propagate the Hindu faith

On the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, this initiative has been heralded to protect and propagate the Hindu faith, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana said. “To protect and propagate the Hindu faith on a massive scale, construction of Hindu temples in the localities of weaker sections has been initiated,” said Satyanaraya, who is also the Endowments Minister said in a release on Tuesday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Vani Trust has allocated Rs 10 lakh each for the construction of temples. In addition to the start of construction of 1,330 temples, another 1,465 have been added to this list. Likewise, at the request of a few legislators, 200 more will be built. The construction of the remaining temples will be done with the cooperation of other voluntary organisations, he said.

Construction of 978 temples is in full swing

According to the minister, the construction of 978 temples is taking place in full swing under the aegis of the Endowments Department while the works of every 25 temples have been entrusted to an assistant engineer. Out of the Rs 270 crore CGF funds allocated to revive some temples and also for the conduct of rituals in temples, Rs 238 crore funds have been released.

Similarly, out of Rs 28 crore earmarked in this fiscal for the financing of rituals (doopa deepa naiveydyam) at the rate of Rs 5,000 per temple, Rs 15 crore has been exhausted. “Under the doopa deepa scheme, only 1,561 temples were enrolled by 2019, which now spread to 5,000,” Satyanarayana added.

(with inputs from PTI)