Andhra Pradesh: 3 Bihar residents killed, 5 others injured as three-storey building collapses in Visakhapatnam

Andhra building collapse: According to reports, the deceased included two children and a man hailing from Bihar.

Anurag Roushan Visakhapatnam Updated on: March 23, 2023 13:01 IST
The deceased included two children and a man hailing from
Image Source : PTI/FILE The deceased included two children and a man hailing from Bihar.

Andhra building collapse: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and five others suffered the injury when a three-storey building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the deceased included two children and a man hailing from Bihar. They were identified as S. Durgaprasad (17), S. Anjali (10) and Chhotu (27). Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to KG Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. 

The locals stated that the building, which is around two decades old, collapsed around 1.30 a.m. They said that just hours before the tragedy, the residents of the building had celebrated the birthday of the now-deceased Anjali.

Locals rescued people from the debris

Immediately after the building collapsed, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue five people from the debris.

According to rescue officials, eight persons were present in the building at the time of the mishap. An NDRF, police and fire service personnel who rushed to the spot retrieved three bodies from the debris.

(With IANS inputs) 

