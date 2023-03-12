Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Congress leader and ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits party

Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, said former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2023 21:19 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress.

Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

"Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," Kiran Kumar Reddy said in his resignation letter.

