Congress leader and ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits party

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress.

Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

"Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," Kiran Kumar Reddy said in his resignation letter.

