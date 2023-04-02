Andhra Pradesh: 36-year-old techie burnt alive in car by unidentified miscreants; hunt for killers launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Andhra Pradesh: 36-year-old techie burnt alive in a car by unidentified miscreants; hunt for killers launched

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a software engineer was allegedly burnt alive in his car by some unidentified miscreants in Andra Pradesh's Tirupati district. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Nagaraju who was working at a leading IT company in Bengaluru. He was a resident of Brahmanapalli village and is survived by his wife and two children.

The police further said that the victim's charred body was found in the burnt car near Ganguudu Palle village on Naidupeta-Puthalapattu road. After being alerted by the locals on Sunday morning, police rushed to spot and identified the victim on the basis of the car's registration number.

Police suspect that Nagaraju was murdered past midnight and the accused tried to make it appear like an accident by pushing the car into a ditch.

ALSO READ: Haryana: 2 cow smugglers kidnapped, allegedly burnt alive in Loharu

Hunt for the killers launched

Police have registered a case and launched an operation to nab killers. The techie is suspected to have been killed by relatives of a woman, with whom his younger brother allegedly has extramarital relations.

The extramarital relations between Purshottam and a woman of the same village had led to frequent fights between the two families. On Saturday night, the woman's family members took Nagaraju with him to discuss the matter. They allegedly thrashed him and after tying his hands and legs locked him in the car and set it ablaze. The police also found the victim's chain, footwear and other belongings near the burnt car.

(With IANS inputs)