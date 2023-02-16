Haryana: 2 cow smugglers kidnapped, burnt alive in Loharu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatpur IG, Gaurav Srivastava, confirmed that a vehicle was found burnt in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

In a shocking incident, two cow smugglers were kidnapped from Gopalgarh village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Thursday and were allegedly burnt alive in Haryana' Luharu district.

According to police, the vehicle had fled from Bharatpur and caught fire after it entered Haryana caught fire.

Bharatpur IG, Gaurav Srivastava, confirmed that a vehicle was found burnt in Bhiwani district of Haryana. He further stated that the vehicle which consisted of dead bodies belonging to the two cow smugglers.

Srivastava further said that the Gopalgarh SHO is present at the seen to look into the matter.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

