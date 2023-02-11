Haryana: From 'fitting pants', 'crop tops' to 'sneakers' | KNOW about new dress code of hospital staff

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Haryana: From 'fitting pants' to 'sneakers'... | Know new dress code of hospital staff.

Haryana hospitals dress code: Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij on Friday (February 10) said that the staff working in government health facilities of the state will now have to follow a 'dress code' with a specific uniform. The design of the uniform is in the final stage, he said.

"When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee," Vij said, adding that the dress code will improve the functioning of the hospital.

The minister said that a hospital requires some code and conduct from its employees and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a professional touch.

"A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public.

The purpose of the dress code policy is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among staff," he said.

All hospital staff working in the clinical (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field etc should be in proper uniform during working hours, he said.

Non-adherence to the dress code will lead to disciplinary action with the erring employee marked absent for that day, he said. He also said "funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails" during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres.

Black pants with a white shirt along with a name tag shall be worn by any trainee, except for the nursing cadre, he added. The health minister said the dress code mentioned in the policy must be adhered to round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings and night shifts.

Dos and Dont's:

Men's hair should be no longer than collar length and should not interfere with the patient's care, he said.

"Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted. Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured." Vij said that jeans in any colour, denim skirts and denim dresses are not considered professional dresses and therefore will not be permitted.

List of outfits which are not allowed:

"Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted. Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted. T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers etc are not permitted. Footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from all funky designs," the minister said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi L-G VK Saxena speaks to Haryana CM Khattar on ways to tackle Yamuna pollution

ALSO READ: VP Dhankhar, Haryana CM Khattar play Been, dhol at inauguration of Surajkund fair | WATCH

Latest India News