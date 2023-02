Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pappu Yadav escapes road accident

A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Monday night met with an accident in Buxar, Bihar. Driver Sudhir Kumar and party's Buxar president Sunil Kumar were injured in the accident. Pappu Yadav was unhurt.

More details are awaited.

