Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat Feb 10: After SC observations, Shaheen Bagh protesters should call off their protest

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the propriety of blocking a public road in Shaheen Bagh for the last two months by anti-CAA protesters. A division bench of the apex court observed that "there cannot be an indefinite period of protest in a common area. The protests have been on for a long time. It could be done at an area identified for protests. Can someone block the entire road for an indefinite period?"



On the death of a four-month-old infant at Shaheen Bagh, the court observed: "Did that four-month-old girl go to the protest site? Mothers should support this scrutiny."

Despite the clear observations from the Supreme Court, the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh are unwilling to call off their protest. They are being egged on by the likes of leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi. Also, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid was seen a video where a child was shouting 'azaadi' slogans.



I was a bit surprised over Salman Khurshid encouraging and supporting the child chanting 'azaadi' slogans. Khurshid is an eminent lawyer, he has been the country's External Affairs Minister, he understands the intricacies of law. Yet, by joining a kid in chanting 'azaadi' slogans, Khurshid appeared to be overcome with emotion. This is not going to convey a good message to the people.



The government has already declared through a written reply in Parliament that there was no proposal of implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the moment. The Prime Minister has, time and again, clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens. There is nothing more than this government can do. The Shaheen Bagh protesters should discard their adamant attitude and call off the protest. The sooner, the better.

