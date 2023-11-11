Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
West Bengal: 12 people arrested for gambling in Malda

A total of Rs 2.23 lakh in cash was seized from the accused, police said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Malda Published on: November 11, 2023 20:32 IST
Twelve people were arrested as a gambling den was busted in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Gazole police station conducted a raid in the Moyna area and made the arrests, they said.

A total of Rs 2.23 lakh in cash was seized from the accused, they added.

A case was registered, and an investigation underway, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

