West Bengal: 12 people arrested for gambling in Malda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several people arrested for gambling in West Bengal's Malda

Twelve people were arrested as a gambling den was busted in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Gazole police station conducted a raid in the Moyna area and made the arrests, they said.

A total of Rs 2.23 lakh in cash was seized from the accused, they added.

A case was registered, and an investigation underway, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in warehouse next to petrol pump in Howrah

ALSO READ | Kolkata's air quality raises health concerns for lung patients, say experts