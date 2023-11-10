Friday, November 10, 2023
     
West Bengal: Fire breaks out in warehouse next to petrol pump in Howrah | Video

Fire breaks out in a warehouse next to a petrol pump in Howrah, West Bengal. 10 fire tenders are at the spot.

Howrah (West Bengal) Updated on: November 10, 2023 8:05 IST
Image Source : ANI Visuals from the site

Howrah: A fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah district of West Bengal. As many as ten fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

Watch video here:

As seen in the video, a large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out. 

As soon as the information was received, the police administration and fire brigade team reached the spot and are engaged in rescue work. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited...

 

