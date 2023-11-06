Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata's air quality raises health concerns for lung patients, say experts

Kolkata's air quality raises health concerns for lung patients, say experts

Environmentalists noted that at one point, the AQI reached 200 PM2.5 in the Maidan area, as per WBPCB data.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kolkata Updated on: November 06, 2023 23:27 IST
Kolkata
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Red road decorated with lights in Kolkata.

The air quality in the city deteriorated on Monday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) reaching 206 (PM2.5) levels, as reported by the US Mission India's NowCast Air Quality Index. According to pollution control board norms, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 is satisfactory, 101–200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301–400 is very poor, and 401–450 is severe.

An official from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) informed PTI that the city's annual average PM2.5 level is 174.

The elevated AQI reading on Monday is attributed to wintry conditions that trap fine particulate matter in the air, causing smog to develop during the late afternoon and early morning hours.

However, the Fort William air monitoring station of WBPCB recorded an AQI of 186 PM2.5, while the station at Victoria Memorial recorded 164.

Over the weekend, both the Fort William and Victoria Memorial stations registered AQI levels ranging from 232 to 248 PM2.5 due to smog at dawn and dusk, the WBPCB official stated.

The official also mentioned that the current AQI level is a cause for concern for individuals with respiratory conditions.

He stated, "We cannot comment on the air quality readings of agencies other than WBPCB."

WBPCB has implemented several measures to address the issue, including banning the use of chullahs (coal-driven ovens used by vendors), directing real estate developers to cover construction sites to prevent the spread of dust particles, and deploying water sprayer tankers in the city.

Naba Dutta, the secretary of the prominent green NGO Sabuj Mancha, expressed concern about the upcoming Diwali and Kali Puja festivals, stating that the air quality is likely to deteriorate further due to firecracker use. He warned of an increase in respiratory issues among the population in the coming days as air pollution rises.

Also read | Cash-for-Query row: Ethics committee poised to recommend action against Mahua Moitra on November 7

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News