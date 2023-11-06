Kolkata's air quality raises health concerns for lung patients, say experts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Red road decorated with lights in Kolkata.

The air quality in the city deteriorated on Monday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) reaching 206 (PM2.5) levels, as reported by the US Mission India's NowCast Air Quality Index. According to pollution control board norms, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 is satisfactory, 101–200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301–400 is very poor, and 401–450 is severe.

An official from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) informed PTI that the city's annual average PM2.5 level is 174.

The elevated AQI reading on Monday is attributed to wintry conditions that trap fine particulate matter in the air, causing smog to develop during the late afternoon and early morning hours.

However, the Fort William air monitoring station of WBPCB recorded an AQI of 186 PM2.5, while the station at Victoria Memorial recorded 164.

Over the weekend, both the Fort William and Victoria Memorial stations registered AQI levels ranging from 232 to 248 PM2.5 due to smog at dawn and dusk, the WBPCB official stated.

The official also mentioned that the current AQI level is a cause for concern for individuals with respiratory conditions.

He stated, "We cannot comment on the air quality readings of agencies other than WBPCB."

WBPCB has implemented several measures to address the issue, including banning the use of chullahs (coal-driven ovens used by vendors), directing real estate developers to cover construction sites to prevent the spread of dust particles, and deploying water sprayer tankers in the city.

Naba Dutta, the secretary of the prominent green NGO Sabuj Mancha, expressed concern about the upcoming Diwali and Kali Puja festivals, stating that the air quality is likely to deteriorate further due to firecracker use. He warned of an increase in respiratory issues among the population in the coming days as air pollution rises.

