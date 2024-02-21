'Deactivating Aadhaar cards political, vote bank game': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Aadhaar cards deactivation: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the central government of playing a political game by deactivating Aadhaar cards. She asserted that her government has thwarted this "conspiracy" by the central government.

Banerjee has repeatedly accused the BJP-led central government of deactivating Aadhaar cards belonging to individuals from SC, ST, and minority communities in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She has suggested that this action is a precursor to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

'Political and vote bank game'

During a program held in Kolkata to commemorate International Mother Language Day, Banerjee claimed that Aadhaar cards belonging to members of the Matua community had been deactivated. “Deactivating Aadhaar cards was a political game, a vote bank game. We have stopped the conspiracy behind Aadhaar card deactivation,” Banerjee said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Banerjee announced plans to issue alternative identification cards to individuals affected by the deactivation of their Aadhaar cards.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'sudden deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in the state. In a letter, Banerjee said she would like to know the reasons behind the sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards in Bengal.

"In this context, I have received a number of representations including those from Tapasili Federation. The present development has created chaos and hue and cry among the residents of the State, as a large number of people are approaching the district administration for redressal of their grievances. Every citizen in the State is in a state of fear on this matter," she said in the letter.

"I would like to know the causes for such sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards without assigning reasons. Is it to deprive beneficiaries of benefits or to create a panic situation among people before LS polls?" she said.

"I would like to know from you about the causes for such sudden action of de-activation of Aadhaar Cards without assigning reasons. Is it just for the sake of depriving the eligible beneficiaries of the benefit or to create a panic situation among the people at large just before the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections? I am really shocked to see such an action of de-activation of Aadhaar Cards in the State against the interest of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the poor section of the society. I thought of bringing it to your kind information," the CM added.

UIDAI on Mamata's 'deactivation' charge

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on February 19 clarified that to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued to Aadhaar number holders from time to time, but no number has been cancelled.

Aadhaar, as the most commonly used digital identity, is used to avail of numerous subsidies, benefits and services, UIDAI said on its website adding that to maintain the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, the authority had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information.

"In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled," UIDAI said.

If any Aadhaar number holder has any grievances, they can submit their feedback to UIDAI, it said while assuring that their grievance will be duly addressed.

"In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance in this regard, they may submit their feedback to UIDAI at this link https://uidai.gov.in/en/contact-support/feedback.html. Any such grievance will be duly addressed," it said.

