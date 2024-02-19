Amid Mamata's 'deactivation' charge against Centre, UIDAI says ‘no Aadhaar number has been cancelled’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Amid allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the “deactivation” of Aadhaar cards of SC-STs and minorities of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday (February 19) clarified that to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued to Aadhaar number holders from time to time, but no number has been cancelled.

What did UIDAI say?

Aadhaar, as the most commonly used digital identity, is used to avail of numerous subsidies, benefits and services, UIDAI said on its website adding that to maintain the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, the authority had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information.

"In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled," UIDAI said.

If any Aadhaar number holder has any grievances, they can submit their feedback to UIDAI, it said while assuring that their grievance will be duly addressed.

"In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance in this regard, they may submit their feedback to UIDAI at this link https://uidai.gov.in/en/contact-support/feedback.html. Any such grievance will be duly addressed," it said.

What did Mamata Banerjee allege?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (February 19) claimed that the BJP-led central government was deactivating the Aadhaar cards of SC, ST and minority community people of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as a precursor to bring in NRC.

Speaking to the reporters at the state secretariat, Mamata said that she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

"Why have so many Aadhaar cards been deactivated before the Lok Sabha? Aadhaar cards of people mostly of the Matua community have been deactivated. Cards of the STs and minorities are also being deactivated," she said.

Earlier on February 18, Mamata alleged that the BJP-led Centre “deactivated” Aadhaar card of people in the state to prevent them from getting benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government through their bank accounts.

Speaking at a public distribution programme in the Birbhum district, Mamata said that her government would continue paying the beneficiaries of the various state-run welfare schemes even if a person does not have an Aadhaar card.

"Be aware, they (BJP-led Centre) are deactivating Aadhaar cards. Several Aadhar cards have been deactivated in many districts of Bengal. They (BJP-led Centre) are delinking Aadhaar cards so that before polls people do not get benefits of Lakshmi Bhandar through banks, free ration," she said.

"But we will continue paying the beneficiaries of the schemes even if they have no Aadhaar card. Not a single beneficiary will be affected," she added.

