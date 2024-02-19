Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over 'deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been alleging that the BJP-led central government was deactivating the Aadhaar cards of SC, ST and minority community people of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as a precursor to bring in NRC.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Kolkata Updated on: February 19, 2024 18:59 IST
PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'sudden deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in the state. In a letter, Banerjee said she would like to know the reasons behind the sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards in Bengal.

"I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal. We are all citizens of India. Every resident can avail West Bengal Government's welfare benefits, irrespective of whether they have Aadhaar cards or not,"  Banerjee said in an X post while sharing a copy of the letter.

Mamata Banerjee letter to PM Modi

 

Banerjee has been asserting that the BJP-led central government is deactivating the Aadhaar cards of SC, ST, and minority community individuals in the state prior to the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting it as a prelude to implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

 

