Updated on: September 15, 2023 19:40 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan, Asia Cup final will be held between India and Sri Lanka for the 9th time

In the Asia Cup 2023, the final match will be played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. This will be the 9th final match in Asia Cup history between the two teams. So far, India has played 10 final matches and Sri Lanka has played 12 final matches in the Asia Cup.