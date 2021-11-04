Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
OH MY GOD
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Oh My God Video
  5. OMG: UP 'Political League'

OH MY GOD Videos

Updated on: November 04, 2021 17:40 IST

OMG: UP 'Political League'

All the parties are gearing up for the UP elections. Be it Rahul or Akhilesh or Owaisi, all are struggling to get the CM Chair. Watch this special iteration of India TV's 'Oh My God'.
OMG Oh My God UP Election UP Election 2022 UP Chunav

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Kurukshetra

News

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News