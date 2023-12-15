Updated on: December 15, 2023 17:03 IST

“You will start dancing…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar schools Raghav Chadha in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar schooled Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha over raising point of order in Rajya Sabha. VP Dhankhar further said Chadha that he is enjoying his “conviction”.