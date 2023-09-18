Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
  5. Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting Chaired By PM Narendra Modi

Updated on: September 18, 2023 23:24 IST

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting Chaired By PM Narendra Modi

The Women's Reservation Bill was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, said sources on Monday. According to sources, the bill is likely to be tabled in the new parliament tomorrow.
