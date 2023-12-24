Sunday, December 24, 2023
     
  5. WFI Controversy: Sports Ministry Suspends New Wrestling Body | Know The Full Controversy

Updated on: December 24, 2023 16:52 IST

WFI Controversy: Sports Ministry Suspends New Wrestling Body | Know The Full Controversy

The Sports Ministry has suspended the just-elected Wrestling Federation of India body after the new President Sanjay Singh announced the U-15 and U-20 nationals.
