Updated on: December 18, 2023 12:58 IST

UP: Ayodhya city decked up ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir

The religious city of Ayodhya is being decorated and beautified with the intention that it once again looks like Treta Yug. The construction of the temple of Lord Ramlala has been going on and he will be consecrated on January 22, 2024 by PM Modi.