UN event marks 150 years since Gandhi's birth

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 12:10 IST ]

World leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th anniversary of his birth at a United Nations event. PM Modi spoke of Gandhi's ability to affect change through non-violent means and impact lives billions of people from all over the world

