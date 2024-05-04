What exactly is 'Love Brain' syndrome? 5 signs to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what is 'Love Brain' syndrome.

Love is a powerful emotion that can make us feel alive and bring us immense joy. It can also be a rollercoaster of emotions, with intense feelings of happiness, passion, and sometimes even pain. But have you ever heard of the term 'Love Brain' syndrome? It is a term used to describe the neurochemical changes in our brains when we are in love. While love is a beautiful and natural feeling, it can also lead to unexpected changes in our brain chemistry, which can sometimes manifest as problematic behaviour.

Recently, an 18-year-old Chinese woman was admitted to the hospital for acting strangely toward her lover. A borderline personality disorder is suspected by doctors as the cause, according to The South China Morning Post.

When the woman called her lover more than 100 times in one day and received no response, the situation escalated. She was devastated and retaliated by breaking items in their house. The boyfriend called the police because he was worried about her safety.

What causes 'Love Brain' syndrome?

When we fall in love, the brain releases a surge of feel-good hormones that activate the reward centre in our brain. This activation leads to an intense feeling of pleasure and reinforces our desire for the person we are in love with. However, just like any other addiction, this constant release of feel-good hormones can lead to changes in brain chemistry that can result in problematic behaviour.

Signs of 'Love Brain' syndrome:

One of the most common signs of 'Love Brain' syndrome is having obsessive thoughts and behaviours towards your partner. It is natural to think about your loved one often, but when it becomes excessive and starts to interfere with other aspects of your life, it can be a red flag. Being in love can bring about a rush of positive emotions, but it can also cause significant changes in our mood and behaviour. We may experience extreme highs when things are going well in the relationship, but also experience intense lows when there are problems or conflicts. This emotional rollercoaster can be overwhelming and may lead to impulsive or irrational behaviour. When love takes over our brains, it is easy to get lost in the intense emotions and neglect other important relationships and responsibilities. We may start to prioritize our partner above everything else, including our friends, family, and career. This can lead to strained relationships and a neglect of important responsibilities, which can have long-term consequences. Jealousy is a common emotion in relationships, but when it becomes extreme and irrational, it can be a sign of 'Love Brain' syndrome. As our brains release chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin when we are in love, it can also lead to increased levels of possessiveness and jealousy. This may result in controlling behaviour, constantly questioning your partner's loyalty, and becoming easily agitated by their interactions with others. The effects of the 'Love Brain' syndrome are not just limited to our thoughts and emotions; they can also manifest as physical symptoms. When we are in love, our brains release hormones like adrenaline, cortisol, and vasopressin, which can lead to physical changes like increased heart rate, sweating, loss of appetite, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms may seem minor at first, but if they persist or worsen over time, they can be indicative of a deeper issue.

Thus, it is essential to remember that being in love does not mean losing control of ourselves. While it is natural to experience some of the signs mentioned above, it is crucial to be aware of them and seek help if they start to affect our daily lives and relationships negatively.

