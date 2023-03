Updated on: March 21, 2023 9:35 IST

Umesh Pal Murder: The search for Mafia Atiq son Asad and Shooters intensifies

UP Police Action On Criminals: The search is on for Asad and Shootersh, sons of Mafia Atiq, in the Umeshpal murder case. Raids are being conducted continuously from Delhi to Agra, so about two dozen teams of Prayagraj Police and STF are looking for Atiq's henchmen.