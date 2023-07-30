Sunday, July 30, 2023
     
  5. Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damages two city office blocks

Updated on: July 30, 2023 10:42 IST

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damages two city office blocks

AFP News Agency citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reported that a night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks.
