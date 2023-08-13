Super 50: Watch 50 big news of August 12, 2023
Super 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day
Super 50: Watch 50 top news stories of the day (August 10, 2023)
Super 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day (09 Aug ,2023)
Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as social media profile picture
'I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles', says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
Chirag Paswan parted ways with NDA because of Nitish Kumar's arrogance: Nityanand Rai
UP ATS foils terror attack on Independence Day, US-made pistol seized
Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain open on Sunday | KNOW the reason here
India-China to hold 19th round of corps commander talks on August 14
Darbhanga AIIMS row: Mandaviya, Tejashwi engage in war of words after PM Modi's remark on hospital
Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday
UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 to be out tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in, details here
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bihar's Tej Pratap supports Elvish Yadav, deletes tweet after backlash
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws
Ex. PM Indira Gandhi gifted an island to Sri Lanka
Anju In Pakistan: I want to come back to India,' says Anju
How to Order National Flag Tricolour
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
India inducts new strike-capable drones in Northern sector to cover both adversaries | DETAILS
CBI books four Indians for massive financial frauds in UAE
Breaking News, August 13 | LIVE UPDATES
'See a murder live': Bosnia man posts as he kills wife, 2 others live on Instagram before suicide
Hawaii wildfire death count reaches 89, making it deadliest in the history of US I WATCH
Pakistan's next general elections are running late, likely to hold polls THIS month
Russia shoots down 20 drones over Crimea after string of attacks on Moscow
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat, says French Police
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly hops on Badal Barsa Bijuli trend, steals the cake | WATCH
AR Rahman's Chennai concert gets canceled due to THIS reason, CM MK Stalin reacts
On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor shares RARE throwback picture
OMG 2 box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows growth
India TV Sports Wrap on August 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair breaks Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's World record in T20Is
'We need to take more responsibility': Hardik Pandya to batters after thumping win over West Indies
Jaiswal-Shubman Gill equal Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul's record with mammoth partnership in 4th T20I vs WI
Reliving five most iconic moments scripted by Indian shuttlers since independence as India turns 77
Instagram now lets you add music to grid posts: Check latest updates here
Here's how to order National Flag online for Har Ghar Tiranga
Elon Musk's X bans over 23 lakh accounts in India: Check details
From laptops to cameras and printers: India's import curbs may widen
Indian Navy to take part in Malabar exercise with Quad partners: What is its strategic importance?
1980 Moradabad riots: Judicial commission report presented in UP Assembly, all you need to know
Centre plans for ATM penetration across India: What are White Label ATMs and Brown Label ATMs?
166 people put on 'no-fly list' in last 2 years: What is it? Levels of offences involved, incidents
KPA withdraws support from Manipur govt: Who founded it and what was its impact in 2022 polls?
Horoscope Today, August 13: Happiness in married life for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 12: Sagittarius will be focused in spirituality; know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 11: Positive changes in workplace for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 10: Sagittarius to get some good news; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 9: Leo to make plans for future; know about other zodiac signs
Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk, finds study
Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said
Why do people die due to cardiac arrest? Know the causes and prevention tips for the heart condition
New Covid variant EG.5 causes spike in US: Here's all you need to know | EXPLAINED
Independence Day 2023: Planning to hoist a national flag? Here's how to do it properly
Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival to debut in India this year, everything you need to know
Independence Day 2023: Six best fancy dress ideas for kids
Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Ten important tribes in India