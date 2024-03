Updated on: March 11, 2024 15:04 IST

Shatrughan, Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad, Rachana and Saayoni: TMC's star-studded list for LS polls

As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign with a massive public rally, the party's candidates' list for the upcoming polls was revealed on March 10. Watch to learn more!