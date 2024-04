Updated on: April 04, 2024 10:47 IST

Sanjay Singh meets AAP leaders' family post release from Tihar, says ‘AAP is our family…’

After walking out from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh went to meet former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s family members at his residence on April 04. Post his meeting with Manish Sisodia’s family, he spoke to the media briefly.