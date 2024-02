Updated on: February 06, 2024 15:26 IST

Samajwadi Party MP & Actor Jaya Bachchan Loses Calm, Tells VP Dhankhar,“We're Not School Children"

Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her calm in the Rajya Sabha as she told Chairman Dhankhar,“We're not school children." This happened as Jaya Bachchan raised her voice after one question was skipped during the Question Hour.