Updated on: March 19, 2024 15:04 IST

PSL 2024: Islamabad United clinch third title after beating Multan Sultans | Sports Wrap

Islamabad United won their third PSL title beating Multan Sultans in the final by two wickets in a thriller on Monday, March 18 in Karachi. United now are the most successful team in PSL history while Sultans have lost a third final in a row. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.