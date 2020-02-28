Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  Primary target is to re-establish pandits who left Kashmir under gun threat: Farooq Khan

Primary target is to re-establish pandits who left Kashmir under gun threat: Farooq Khan

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration's primary target is to re-establish pandits who had to leave Kashmir under the threat of a gun, said Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

