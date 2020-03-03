Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
  5. PM Modi said peace and harmony preconditions for development: Pralhad Joshi

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting happened at the Parliament Library Building on March 03 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for development, there must be peace, unity and harmony.

