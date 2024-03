Updated on: March 07, 2024 18:23 IST

PM Modi launches 53 projects worth Rs 6,400 crores at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Srinagar. Notably, this was his first visit to Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370. The PM launched and dedicated 53 projects worth Rs 6,400 crores at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium to the nation. The PM also distributed job appointment letters to the locals.