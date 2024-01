Updated on: January 22, 2024 10:11 IST

Nepal drenches in celebratory fervour as consecration ceremony of Lord Ram approaches near

Hundreds of devotees from different age groups on Sunday marched in Nepal, with some dressed as Hanuman and others as Ram and Sita, while taking part in the Sobha Yatra ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.