Updated on: May 01, 2023 9:35 IST

Naxal Encounter: 3 naxal killed in encounter in maharashtra's gadchiroli

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday. In this encounter, three Naxalites including Commander Bitalu Madavi have been killed. The three Naxalites killed had a reward of Rs 36 lakh.