Updated on: April 08, 2023 13:45 IST

Muzaffarnagar Name Change: Is another city in UP about to be renamed?

Giriraj Singh on Muzaffarnagar Name Change: The BJP's (BJP) firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded to change the name of Muzaffarnagar. He said that there have been 75 years of independence. Now the name Muzaffarnagar doesn't sound good.