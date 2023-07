Updated on: July 01, 2023 19:23 IST

Muqabla: Burning France's ‘Yearning for Yogi Model’

Muqabla: Fanatics were setting fire in France, there was no one to stop it. Rioters were burning vehicles, burning schools, setting buildings on fire. A mob of few people were occupying this beautiful city and the police failed to control the miscreants..