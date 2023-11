Updated on: November 26, 2023 17:38 IST

Mumbai Terror Attacks: Remembering The Gruesome 26/11 attacks that shook India

The heart-wrenching terrorist attacks in India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008, still remains fresh in the nation’s conscience as the date returns for the 15th time on Sunday (November 26) since the deadly assault on the country's soul 15 years ago by 10 Pakistani terrorists.