Updated on: November 26, 2021 19:31 IST

Muqabla: Why are real culprits of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks still roaming free?

The memory of 26/11 attack still remains afresh in the minds of all Indians. But the sad thing is that 26/11 attack masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi are living comfortably in Pakistan and the decisions of the then government are being questioned even today. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.