Updated on: February 11, 2023 13:34 IST

Maulana Madani: What conspiracy does Maulana want to execute by making provocative statements in Delhi ?

Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, said that Islam is the oldest of all the religions of the world; Islam is the religion of this country; it did not come here from outside.